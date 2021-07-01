Salem fair to conduct security checks at entry gates

Salem Fair officials announced this afternoon that security checks will be performed from now on entry gates. Measures will include bag checks and metal detecting wands. This comes after two people were shot last night on the fairgrounds. Salem Fair hours remain unchanged, but no one will be permitted in after 10 pm.

NEWS RELEASE: Salem Fair officials are announcing increased security measures starting today, July 1. The fair does not charge admission, but children under the age of 18 must now be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian with a valid I.D. while on the fairgrounds. Every entrant will be subject to bag checks and electronic metal detecting wands at gate entry. “Our hearts go out to those who were affected by last night’s unfortunate incident at the Salem Fair,” says Director of Civic Facilities Wendy Delano. “In the 33 years this event has been held, we have never had to deal with an event like this. We have worked diligently with our city management, public safety officials and Deggeller Attractions since last night to enhance safety for all of our guests.”

Fair hours will remain the same this evening with the fairgrounds, midway and rides closing at 11p.m. However, the entry gates will close at 10 p.m. and no one will be admitted after that time. “We always work diligently for the safety of our visitors,” says Salem Fair Manager Carey Harveycutter. “Our safety protocols are always being improved and that is no exception with this edition of the fair.”

The 2021 Salem Fair is scheduled to run through July 11. Get complete info on the updated safety measures at SalemFair.com .