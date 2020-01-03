BREAKING: Man shot while driving on Interstate 77

NEWS RELEASE: A Tazewell County man is being treated for serious injuries after being shot at while traveling on Interstate 77 in Bland County Friday morning. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or calling 276-228-3131 or be emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov

At approximately 5:27 a.m. Friday (Jan. 3), the 40-year-old male was driving north on I-77 in a burgundy Toyota Corolla when a gold Pontiac Montana minivan pulled up beside his vehicle near the 63 mile marker in Bland County. Someone inside the Pontiac van began shooting at the Toyota and struck the driver. The van then continued north on I-77 towards West Virginia.

The Toyota’s driver pulled off onto the shoulder and called 911. He is being treated for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries at Wytheville Community Hospital.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating the incident