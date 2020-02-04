Bowers to seek 5th term as Roanoke Mayor

Former Roanoke Mayor David Bowers wants to be the next Roanoke mayor. Bowers announced today he will seek a fifth term in the office. He said he has always led by first listening, something he says current City Council members have not done:

02-04 Bowers Bite1-WEB

Bowers wants Roanoke to create a task force on homelessness, he calls for creation of a tourism summit and he wants to see more utility lines in the city go underground. He has previously served two consecutive terms as mayor on two separate occasions, first from 1992 to 2000, then again from 2008 to 2016.