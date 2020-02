Denton: Iowa caucus results will mean little once released

| By

WFIR Political Analyst Bob Denton says it is difficult to know what to make of the Iowa Caucuses — other than the very late release of the results will greatly diminish any impact they have otherwise had. WFIR intern reporter Rachel Meell has more:

2-4 Iowa Caucus Denton WFIR Wrap #1-WEB