Botetourt School Board okays new school to replace Colonial Elementary

A new elementary school is coming to the Blue Ridge area of Botetourt County. The county’s school board today approved issuing more than $20 million in bonds to build the school, one that will replace the 79-year-old Colonial Elementary. The projected new site would be just off Laymantown Road, and school officials say the building may be ready by August of 2020.