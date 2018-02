RAYSAC, First Team reveal this years After Prom car

| By

This is the 30th year that the Roanoke Area Youth Substance Coalition has sponsored the “After Prom Grand Finale” – where area high school students who attend their school’s official after prom party have a shot at winning a brand new car. Long-time partner First Team Subaru will give away a 2018 Impreza on June 3 at Elmwood Park. Last year more than 4800 students from 36 high schools in Southwest Virginia attended the after prom parties – and stayed safe. Becky Parr is with RAYSAC:

2-22 Prom Car#1-WEB