VT mobile clinic will help rural families meet challenges of autism

| By

A project at Virginia Tech intends to help bring more help to Appalachian families facing the challenges of autism — help that is not always easy to find in rural areas. The mobile clinic is designed in particular to help families whose child should be speaking by now but is not. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story.

02-23 VT Autism Wrap1-WEB

Click here for full program information.