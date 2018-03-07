Botetourt Co. police respond to report of wife shot and stabbed by husband

From News Release: Botetourt County Sheriff Ronnie Sprinkle reports that at 5:35 pm the Botetourt County 911 Communications Center received a call from a female who said she had been shot and stabbed by her husband and that he then shot himself. Deputies and EMS were dispatched to the 17000 block of Lee Highway in the Buchanan area of Botetourt County. Upon their arrival Deputies located three wounded subjects, two males and one female, after securing the scene Deputies had rescue come in and attend to the wounded people. All three wounded were transported to a local hospital with various degrees of injuries. The incident seemed to stem from an ongoing domestic situation. The Investigation is ongoing but no suspects are being sought in reference to this incident. No additional information is available at this time and we will send out an update as more information is available.