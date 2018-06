Booker T. Washington Monument conducts summer learning opportunities

The Booker T. Washington National Monument has some fun learning opportunities for area children this summer. In July, the park is offering Eco Camp and Junior Ranger Month. Eco Camp focuses on the environment and Junior Ranger activities are geared to history. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has the story:

