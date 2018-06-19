Video of rattlesnake at Roanoke intersection goes viral

WFIR’s very own Randy Leftwich finds himself the creator of a video today that has instantly become viral world-wide. Leftwich is the producer and sidekick on Greg Roberts Live. He happened to be at Franklin and Wonju this morning when two Roanoke officers helped a rattlesnake safely cross the intersection before animal control officers removed it. Within a few hours of its being posted, NBC and CBS network news had contacted him for permission to use it, as has a worldwide licensing company. Here is Randy’s video: