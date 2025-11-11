Botetourt County is celebrating its volunteers by encouraging its residents to shoutout the community’s helpers. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno tells us BOCOGrateful is in its fifth year.

How to Participate:

botetourtva.gov/BOCOgrateful Submit their name and story at

Give them a shoutout on social media and tag #BOCOgrateful