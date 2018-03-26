Board of Visitors approves VT tuition increase of 2.9%

Virginia Tech’s Board of Visitors has approved a 2.9% increase in tuition and fees for the next school year. That amounts to a $390 annual tuition hike for in-state undergrad students; annual tuition for out-of-state undergraduates would increase $894. The vote came without discussion at today’s Board of Visitors meeting. The school’s board also approve $10 million for an ACC Network Studio. That television studio would feature control rooms, a studio and off ice space. It would be completed in the spring of 2019. In addition, board members also gave the go-ahead to a $3.2 million allocation of funds to renovate a ballroom in the Squires Student Center.

