Apco crews face multiple challenges repairing numerous outages

Appalachian Power says it has extra crews at work in efforts to restore service to thousands of customers in the dark and cold since the weekend. But many people are not likely to see their power return until Thursday. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones.

Click here for the latest outage information from Appalachian Power