Blue Ridge Parkway seeks volunteers for campground cleanups

| By

The call is out for volunteers to help get Blue Ridge Parkway campgrounds and picnic areas ready for the coming year. In Virginia, those campgrounds include Otter Creek, Peaks of Otter and Rocky Knob. “Project Parkway” is set for Saturday, April 27th. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here for full “Project Parkway” information.

On a related note, parkway officials will conduct a public preview meeting and open house this Thursday, 4:00-6:00 pm, at the Virginia Horse Center in Lexington.

Click here for full meeting information.