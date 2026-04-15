Its back this weekend for a 17th year … America’s Toughest Road Races, including the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon, the Half Marathon and the Anthem Star 10K. Not to mention other races and music all weekend as the Freedom First Down by Downtown Music Festival takes place at the same time. Joining us live in studio to talk about all of that this morning was Kait Pedigo, events manager for the Roanoke Outside Foundation. Hear the complete conversation below or watch it on our Facebook page.

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