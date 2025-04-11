(VSP release) On April 5, 2025, the Virginia State Police Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force (HIDTA), along with members of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), conducted a narcotics operation in the City of Roanoke.

During the operation, task force members conducted a high-level narcotics investigation on a large-scale drug trafficker in the City of Roanoke. Star City Task Force members, members of the Virginia State Police Special Operations Division and special agents with the DEA executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Campbell Ave SW, Roanoke, Va.

Special agents seized approximately 6.2 Kilograms of suspected cocaine along with 54 grams of crack cocaine,1500

grams of marijuana, 3 firearms, and $75,020 in U.S. currency. Charges on the 41-year-old male suspect will be forthcoming after consultation with the Roanoke City Commonwealth's Attorney's Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. This case also remains under investigation.

The Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force is comprised of investigative personnel from the Virginia State Police, the City of Roanoke Police Department, Salem Police Department, Roanoke County Police Department, and Vinton Police Department.