Plans for Hotel Roanoke expansion coming together Gene Marrano April 9, 2025 1 min read Hotel Roanoke photos The 30th anniversary reopening party at the 1882 Sky Bar last week also gave those who stopped by a sneak peek at what’s ahead for the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center. The story from WFIR’s Gene Marrano: Share: Continue Reading Previous: More Closing Arguments, Swan Lake and the city’s next Youth Poet Laureate Related Stories 1 min read More Closing Arguments, Swan Lake and the city’s next Youth Poet Laureate Gene Marrano April 9, 2025 1 min read Foodshed Network links native foods and culture at an event this Saturday Gene Marrano April 8, 2025 2 min read WFIR earns top honors at 2024 Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters Awards Web Staff April 8, 2025