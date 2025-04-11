During his weekly call with reporters, Virginia US Democratic Senator Tim Kaine addressed the recent EBT Skimming scam that’s impacted people in our area as well as others nationwide. He says there used to be a remedy for people who had their benefits stolen, but that ceased to existed when the farm bill expired last year. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports.

Virginia US Democratic Senator Tim Kaine told reporters this week the only recourse to help people who have had their EBT benefits stolen in a nationwide skimming scam, is to wait for republicans to introduce a new Farm Bill. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.