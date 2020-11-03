Biden, Warner win in Virginia, continue recent Democratic dominance in the state

| By

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia voters on Tuesday awarded the state’s 13 electoral votes to Democrat Joe Biden and returned Democrat Mark Warner to a third term in the U.S. Senate. The election will determine the staying power of a “blue wave” that flipped two competitive congressional districts in the state two years ago.

Warner defeated little-known Republican challenger Daniel Gade.

As in other states, voters were deciding between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden.

Virginia’s election features three competitive House races, including two seats that were flipped from red to blue in 2018.