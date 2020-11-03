Suspect charged in June 2 incident after investigation

(UPDATE 11-3 from Roanoke City PD): Roanoke Police have arrested Lamont Griffin Jr, 21 of Salem, and charged him with malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling and use of a firearm in commission of a felony regarding this incident. Throughout the course of the investigation, Mr. Griffin was identified as a suspect. Roanoke Police Detectives continuously worked on this investigation to gather enough evidence to present this case at the November meeting of the Roanoke City Grand Jury. The above charges were obtained and the indictments were served yesterday afternoon without incident. We commend the officers and detectives for their excellent work, dedication and commitment to the City of Roanoke and community they serve. This is part of the Roanoke Police Department’s strategic and targeted response to the recent increase in violent crime, specially gun violence.

(original June 2 incident) On June 2, 2020 at approximately 2:30 pm, Roanoke Police were notified of a motor vehicle crash at 19th Street and Orange Avenue NW. Responding officers located a two vehicle crash with one car that was overturned. Two adult males and one adult female were transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS for treatment of what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Throughout the course of the investigation, it was determined that the men were in one vehicle and disregarded a red light, striking an unmarked Virginia State Police vehicle. Virginia State Police will be handling the investigation of the motor vehicle crash — please reach out to Sgt. Garletts with Virginia State Police for further information.

A short time later, officers were notified that an adult female with a gunshot wound approached Roanoke Fire-EMS Station 5 personnel. She was also transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.