Benefit for musician’s failing kidneys Sunday is a reunion

Martin’s Downtown is open on Sunday for once to host a benefit show for a local musician whose kidneys are failing him. Several of the bands playing to benefit Chris Eanes have played with him in other projects – Owner Jason Martin describes the lineup.

“Disco Risqué” rounds out the line-up – a band that usually draws a big crowd. You can find more information about “The Chili Bean-efit Show – for Chris Eanes” by clicking HERE