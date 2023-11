Senator Warner live on Israel-Hamas, Ukraine .. and budget votes

U.S. Senator Mark Warner says he recognizes Israel’s “right and obligation,” to defends itself in the aftermath of the Hamas attack last month. But live on WFIR this morning, Warner also noted “the brutal bombardment of Gaza,” and the disproportionate number of women and children being killed by missile strikes. Hear the complete live conversation with Senator Mark Warner below or on Facebook.