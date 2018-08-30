Bedford man charged with child sexual abuse

A Bedford man faces child sex abuse charges. The County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Adam Davis was arrested yesterday. Officials say the investigation began in May when child protective services contacted investigators.

News release: On May 25, 2018, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from Bedford County Child Protective Services in reference to a possible sexual abuse case. That same day a Bedford County Sheriff’s investigator along with an investigator with Bedford County Child Protective Services interviewed the possible victim. The investigation was ongoing. On August 29, 2018, Adam D. Davis, age 35, of Bedford was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of custodial sexual abuse. Davis is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail on no bond.