Bedford County Sheriff’s office investigating infant’s death

| By

On 5/17/2022 the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2700 Block of Saunders Rd. in reference to an unresponsive 2-month-old. Despite all efforts by Deputies and EMS, the child was pronounced deceased on scene. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Medical Examiner are reviewing the circumstances of the child’s death.