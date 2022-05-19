The Compress and Shock Foundation hosts sixth annual CPR and AED Education Day this weekend

Survival rates for cardiac arrests outside of a hospital have stayed the same for about the past 30 years, but a local non-profit is working to change that. WFIR’S Camden Lazenby has more.
A list of the different classes and their locations can be found here
Roanoke Area Sites:
- Cave Spring Masonic Lodge – 9am
- Elmwood Park (Spanish) – 9:30am
- Vinton Moose Lodge – 10am
- Salem Red Sox – 10am *Free ticket given to every learner who attends to that evenings baseball game
- Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine – 10am
- Washington Park – 10am
- Fallon Park – 10am
- Thrasher Park – 10am
- Greenfield Park, Troutville – 10am
- Fincastle Library – 10:30am
- Orchard Villas – 11am
- E3 Fitness Salem – 11am
- Washington Park (Nepali) – 1pm
- Sweet Donkey – 3pm
Other SW Virginia Sites:
- Amazement Square – 9:30 AM
- Centra Danville Medical Center – 9:30am
- Stroobants Cardiovascular Center, Lynchburg – 10am
- CMG Nationwide, Lynchburg – 10am
- Danville Science Center – 10:30am & 12:30pm
- The Franklin Center – 10am & 2pm
- Rockbridge Area Relief Association – 1pm