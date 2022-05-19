The Compress and Shock Foundation hosts sixth annual CPR and AED Education Day this weekend

Survival rates for cardiac arrests outside of a hospital have stayed the same for about the past 30 years, but a local non-profit is working to change that. WFIR’S Camden Lazenby has more.

A list of the different classes and their locations can be found here

Roanoke Area Sites:

Cave Spring Masonic Lodge – 9am

Elmwood Park (Spanish) – 9:30am

Vinton Moose Lodge – 10am

Salem Red Sox – 10am *Free ticket given to every learner who attends to that evenings baseball game

Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine – 10am

Washington Park – 10am

Fallon Park – 10am

Thrasher Park – 10am

Greenfield Park, Troutville – 10am

Fincastle Library – 10:30am

Orchard Villas – 11am

E3 Fitness Salem – 11am

Washington Park (Nepali) – 1pm

Sweet Donkey – 3pm

Other SW Virginia Sites: