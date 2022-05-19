The Compress and Shock Foundation hosts sixth annual CPR and AED Education Day this weekend

Published May 19, 2022 | By Camden Lazenby

Attendees of the fifth annual CPR and AED Education Day. Photo taken from compressandshock.org.

Survival rates for cardiac arrests outside of a hospital have stayed the same for about the past 30 years, but a local non-profit is working to change that. WFIR’S Camden Lazenby has more.

A list of the different classes and their locations can be found here

Roanoke Area Sites:
  • Cave Spring Masonic Lodge – 9am
  • Elmwood Park (Spanish) – 9:30am
  • Vinton Moose Lodge – 10am
  • Salem Red Sox – 10am *Free ticket given to every learner who attends to that evenings baseball game
  • Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine – 10am
  • Washington Park – 10am
  • Fallon Park – 10am
  • Thrasher Park – 10am
  • Greenfield Park, Troutville – 10am
  • Fincastle Library – 10:30am
  • Orchard Villas – 11am
  • E3 Fitness Salem – 11am
  • Washington Park (Nepali) – 1pm
  • Sweet Donkey – 3pm
Other SW Virginia Sites:
  • Amazement Square – 9:30 AM
  • Centra Danville Medical Center – 9:30am
  • Stroobants Cardiovascular Center, Lynchburg – 10am
  • CMG Nationwide, Lynchburg – 10am
  • Danville Science Center – 10:30am & 12:30pm
  • The Franklin Center – 10am & 2pm
  • Rockbridge Area Relief Association – 1pm

WFIR - Mel Wheeler, Inc.