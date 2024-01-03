Bedford County Sheriff’s deputies searching for missing juvenile

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating a missing 15 year old juvenile. Alexis Parker left her home on Falling Creek Road in Bedford County around 10:45pm on 1-2-2024. Alexis Parker is a white female who is 5ft 3in tall. She is approximately 130 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She normally wears earrings that are of a cow skull and arrow design. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a jacket (unknown color). She may be wearing Crocs or cowboy boots. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com