Barktoberfest will demonstrate how pets can make our lives better

The 1st Annual Barktoberfest, hosted by Project Support, takes place tomorrow at the Vinton War Memorial, and will show the positive effects owning an animal can have an a person’s well being. Organizers say people find happiness in animals both big and small. WFIR’s Clark Palmer has the story:

