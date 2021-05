As party candidates seek endorsements, how much do they really mean?

Virginia Republicans are preparing for tomorrow’s state nominating convention, and in the days ahead of that, some of the candidates have been touting high-profile endorsements. The question is to what degree they are known to be effective. Virginia Tech Professor and WFIR Political Analyst Bob Denton says they can be more important for candidates seeking party nominations than during the fall campaigns. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: