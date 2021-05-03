Shots fired in Roanoke leads to crash scene and deceased female

| By

On May 2, 2021 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of shots fired near the intersection of Panorama Avenue NW and Westside Boulevard NW. As officers were responding to that location, they received reports of a motor vehicle crash on Peters Creek Road NW, between Shenandoah Avenue NW and Salem Turnpike NW. Officers responded to the crash and located a single vehicle in the median close to a power pole that was lying in the roadway. It appears as though the vehicle crashed into the

pole and then came to rest in the median. Officers located the driver of the vehicle, an adult female, who was unresponsive. It was discovered that she had fatal gunshot wounds, and was pronounced deceased on scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel.

Her identity will be released after her family is properly notified. Preliminary investigation indicates the original shots fired call is connected to the motor vehicle crash. It is believed that this incident started in the 3800 block of Panorama Drive NW. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.