As McAfee trailhead pedestrian bridge work begins, popular lot to close

A busy parking area for hikers heading to a popular Appalachian Trail overlook will close November 30th — and remain closed for about a full year. A lot of hikers must cross Route 311 to head off for McAfee Knob, and work is set to begin next month on a pedestrian bridge to take that foot traffic over the roadway. While it is progress, the trailhead parking lot will be closed. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: