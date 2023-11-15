Riverdale mixed use project introduces master planning firm

Developer Ed Walker – who along with partners plan to spend at least 50 million dollars over the next decade-plus to transform the 9th Street Southeast Industrial park into a mixed-use project on more than 100 acres – introduced the Richmond-based architectural firm today that will do the “master planning” for Riverdale. Chair Burt Pinnock says they are excited about the challenge. Pinnock also said today that Baskervill hopes to have a draft Master Plan ready by next spring – after it receives public feedback on what THEY envision for the Riverdale retail and residential project.