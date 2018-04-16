As Lynchburg begins storm cleanup, tornado is confirmed in Craig County

| By

A tornado touched down Sunday in Craig County. The National Weather Service says it was 150 yards wide, had estimated top wind speeds of 105 mp and was on the ground for less than one minute over a half mile. Six New Castle area homes were damaged.

This comes as a large-scale cleanup and recovery effort is underway across hard-hit parts of the Lynchburg region, and it is clear that in some places, the work has a long way to go. Appalachian Power says some customers there are likely to remain without service until late Wednesday – and in some very isolated cases with extreme damage, it may be longer. Yesterday’s storms caused severe storms in parts of the city along with some nearby parts of two counties. Governor Northam has declared a state of emergency “to help local and state agencies respond to damage” from the storms. Along with Lynchburg, the Danville region was also especially hard hit.