Local realty office collecting food, money for Lynchburg relief

The Keller Williams Realty Office in southwest Roanoke County is accepting non-perishable food items and monetary donations for Lynchburg area residents impacted by the suspected tornado yesterday. They can be dropped off until 5pm Wednesday at 2727 Electric Rd. Wayne Daniel is the team leader in Roanoke – although he lived in the Lynchburg area. There’s also a Go Fund Me Page – “KW_ Roanoke_ Tornado_ Relief”. Daniel says the suspected tornado just missed his home but devastated other parts of the Boonsboro area. Keller Williams has two real estate offices in Lynchburg.

