Deschutes may delay and scale back its plant in Roanoke

| By

Deschutes Brewery may be scaling back and delaying the production plant it committed to build in Roanoke by 20-21. That announcement was made today by the Oregon-based company. Assistant City manager Brian Townsend told City Council that Deschutes was “evaluating the craft beer market” – and asking for more time. City Council granted a 30-day extension so that Deschutes can purchase 49 acres for 3-point-2 million dollars in cash as a show of good faith – instead of financing it.

4-16 City Council#2-WEB