As iconic 611 resumes Virginia excursions, available seats are scarce

It has been six years since the iconic 611 steam locomotive hauled passenger excursions in Virginia, and as it resumes doing so today, it is clear there is no loss in interest: more than 90% of the 18,000+ tickets are already taken. For the next five weekends, the Roanoke-built locomotive will take passengers on two excursions a day — 30 in all — from Goshen to Staunton and return. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: