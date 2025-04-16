Early giving has started for the annual Give Roanoke day. The Council of Community Services has been hosting the 24 hours of giving since 2022. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports it is more important now than ever to invest in our community.

GiveRoanoke.org