Brave. A hero. That’s how coworkers describe Blair Hoke. The Salem Red Sox Assistant General Manager and Vice President of Ticket Sales became a living transplant donor for a child she has never met. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports Friday night is Organ Donation Awareness Night at Salem Memorial Ballpark.