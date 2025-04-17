Organ Donation Awareness Night is personal for the Salem Red Sox
Brave. A hero. That’s how coworkers describe Blair Hoke. The Salem Red Sox Assistant General Manager and Vice President of Ticket Sales became a living transplant donor for a child she has never met. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports Friday night is Organ Donation Awareness Night at Salem Memorial Ballpark.