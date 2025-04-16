Congress is out of session and that means many lawmakers are on swings through their home district or state. US Senator Mark Warner threw out the first pitch at an early Salem Red Sox game today. He then headed to the American Legion Post in Salem for a roundtable discussion with veterans concerned about recent cuts to the Veterans Affairs workforce – and how this might effect their health care at the Salem VA Medical Center.

Warner was also scheduled to tour the Carilion simulation center today, to discuss how recent NIH cuts might impact healthcare research; he’ll also stop by the West End Center for Youth afterschool program.