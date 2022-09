Area home prices keep increasing despite higher mortgage rates

Higher mortgage interest rates have not dampened Roanoke Valley home sale prices to this point, and realtors say buyers must realize that those rates are returning to more historic norms. The number of sales this year has been lower every month than in 2021, but the average price has been notably higher, topping $330,000 in August. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

