6th District Democratic challenger Jennifer Lewis on her campaign

6th District Democratic Congressional candidate Jennifer Lewis is taking on her second bid to defeat Republican incumbent Ben Cline. She was live this morning on WFIR – following Cline on Wednesday. Hear the complete conversation with Jennifer Lewis below – or watch it on on the WFIR News Facebook.

(note) a spokesperson for Congressman Cline says he could not attend the Staunton candidate forum Jennifer Lewis referred to due to a late vote in Washington.