RAYSAC roundtable focuses on opioids

| By

RAYSAC held its annual legislator roundtable event this morning, with the opioid crisis at the heart of the discussion. The growing presence of fentanyl-laced drugs in the area was one focus. The Council of Community Services addressed the “Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition” forum (about its needle exchange program), as did a representative from the Botetourt-Craig County drug court. The roundtable was virtual this year. Don’t assume marijuana purchased on the street is free of the deadly opioid either says Joseph Carucci with the local DEA office: