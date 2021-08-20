Area COVID-19 ICU hospitalizations jump almost 50% in one week

The health care systems based in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside Virginia collectively report a nearly 50 per cent increase in COVID-19 patients under intensive care in the last week — 74 today compared to 50 last Friday. Overall COVID hospitalization numbers rose just slightly in the last seven days from 178 to 182, and that is about 40% of the January peak of 450.
TODAY: Here are the updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 182
ICU patients: 74
Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 12
AUGUST 13: Here are the updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 178
ICU patients: 50
Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 13
AUGUST 6: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 113
ICU patients: 28
Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 15
JANUARY 13: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 450
ICU patients: 96
Ventilator patients: 55
Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 30