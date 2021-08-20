Prof: Corruption, debate over mission helped doom US in Afghanistan

| By

A Virginia Tech instructor of modern military history who has studied the US presence in Afghanistan over the past two decades says it was likely doomed to end this way. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

Anndal Narayanan is an instructor of modern military history at Virginia Tech. Counter-insurgency is his research specialty. He spoke yesterday with WFIR’s Gene Marrano on whether the U.S. misread where the loyalties of the Afghan Security Forces we trained really were. Here is a Longer Listen segment: