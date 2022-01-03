Apco: Some homes will be without power at least into Tuesday

The falling snow may be long gone, but for many southwest Virginians, its impact is not yet over. Appalachian Power reports more than 40,000 homes, businesses and other customers were without power at times Monday in its Virginia service area, and even though crews were prepared in advance to respond, it will take them a while to get to reach and repair all of those scattered outages. It means as temperatures fall into the teens Monday night, some people will be without power at least into Tuesday. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: