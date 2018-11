Annual Drumstick Dash 5K is next Thursday morning

| By

We are one week away from the 13th annual Drumstick Dash 5k, when at least 13,000 runners and walkers are expected to “move their feet so others can eat” – WFIR’s Gene Marrano has more on the Roanoke Rescue Mission fundraiser:

11-15 Drumstick Dash Wrap#1-WEB