VDOT, utilities begin winter weather preps way in advance

VDOT and electrical utilities large and small prepared in advance for the expected arrival of winter weather — but both say the real prep works begins long before. VDOT stockpiles road salt supplies over the summer, and in fall, checks out the plows and goes over snow routes with drivers. Utilities say they work year-round to keep electric lines clear of trees in wooded rights-of-way in efforts to reduce weather-related winter outages. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

