Supreme Court abortion decision could impact Virginia politics in big way

| By

Virginia Tech Professor and WFIR Political Analyst Bob Denton says if the U.S. Supreme Court does indeed overturn Roe v. Wade, it will have significant implications for Virginia politics in the years just ahead. The draft opinion made public Monday suggests the court is poised to overturn the landmark case and would leave it up to states to decide how abortion should be regulated within their borders. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: