Amid ballot security concerns, 6 Virginia mail collection boxes broken into

NEWS RELEASE: RICHMOND, VA – This morning, the Department of Elections was made aware that six outdoor mail collection boxes were broken into sometime between Saturday afternoon and this morning. At this time, the United States Postal Service is investigating. Neither the Department nor USPS has any information about whether any election mail was contained in the boxes.

Anyone who dropped mail in the boxes at the post offices between 3 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. this morning should contact a USPS hotline at 877-876-2455 to report it. Voters can track their ballot online to see if it has been received by going to “check my registration” at elections.virginia.gov/voterinformation. If a voter needs a new ballot issued, they should contact their local general registrar’s office at elections.virginia.gov/localGR. The following post offices were affected [all are in the Richmond area]:

Henrico:

4990 Sadler Place

2000 Starling Drive

2100 E. Parham Road

Chesterfield:

7510 Lady Blair Lane

1201 Sycamore Square Drive

Richmond: