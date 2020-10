In Depth: Restoration Housing launches video campaign

The non-profit Restoration Housing buys older substandard homes, rehabs them and then rents affordable living spaces to Roanokers. Until October 15 they are releasing testimonial videos to raise funds and awareness as part of the “PreServe campaign.” WFIR’s Gene Marrano more on that story, “In Depth”:

