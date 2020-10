State Police investigating fatal vehicle accident in Roanoke County

| By

From Virginia State Police: State Police are working a crash which resulted in two fatalities. The crash occurred at 2:53 a.m. on Interstate 81, southbound, at the 131.4 mile marker. A 2019 Grand Cherokee was traveling south when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck several trees.The right lane is closed until the vehicle can be removed.